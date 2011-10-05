Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Startaft II Heart of the Swarm Terran unit thumbnail

A new Starcraft 2 unit you say? What do we think readers? What could it be? There's speculation in the other post, but it's all boringly sensible. Here are my ideas:

  • An armoured ET?

  • A mechanised knight with a shield?

  • A marauder wearing a hat?

  • Wall-E XTREME!!!?

  • A pretty butterfly?

  • A protoss with a funny head?

  • A zergling hiding behind some rocks?

Check inside for a collection of mysteriously silhouetted PC gaming news.

  • Creator of VVVVVV Terry Cavanagh talks to Gamasutra about his new game

  • The steam forums have an interesting comparison Counter Strike: Source and Counter Strike: Global Offensive maps.

  • Rumour: BF3 blog says anonymous source is telling them EA and Valve are 'close to an agreement' over EA games like Battlefield 3 appearing on steam.

  • Gamasutra say LA Noire developers Team Bondi are now closing.

  • CVG report on a frankly bizarre sounding reality TV series that will send American footballers into real life combat scenarios based on Battlefield 3. What?

So tell me readers, if you were adding a new Starcraft unit, what would it be?

See comments