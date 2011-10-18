Oh that Tom Francis, what is it about him? He can't seem to play anything without causing insane chaos, just look at his Skyrim preview . All he did was steal a horse and somehow that caused a major diplomatic incident, taking two groups of guardsmen to the brink of war. I hope your ill gotten gains were worth it Tom. I don't know how you sleep at night.

Check inside for a selection of emergent, chaotic PC gaming news.



The New York Times points us to Spent , the game about surviving on a low income in the US.



Battleblog has some stats on the Battlefield 3 beta, it was played by over eight million people, with 1.5 billion virtual soldiers were killed.



Meanwhile Eurogamer tell us that Battlefield 3 has 2 million pre-orders.



Veteran comics and Batman: The Animated Series writer Paul Dini talks to on Gamasutra . about writing Arkham City.



BiowareFans reveals there will be a Dragon Age comic series.



Reddit points us to this hilarious interpretation of Mass Effect multiplayer , by pokketmowse.



Tell us readers, what's the first thing you want to do in Skyrim?