Here's a secret for you; Tim Edwards, Editor of PC Gamer, loves NASA. Believe me, the man knows a lot about space travel, he even has a NASA t-shirt, that's how much he loves them. Less secretly, he also loves games. So this one's for you Tim. Via Reddit , a video of a space shuttle taking off to the score from Mass Effect. The two combine together remarkably well, forming a truly epic moment.

CVG report that Ridley Scott is working on 'episodic content' for Call of Duty Elite. Yes that Ridley Scott.



GiantBomb explain the Batman: Arkham City pre-order bonuses. It is complicated.



Bethblog say Lonesome Road, the next piece of Fallout New Vegas DLC, won't be out this month.



Kotaku report that the Australian government has agreed to start drafting legislation to introduce 18 rated games.



Gamasutra talk to Irrational's Ken Levine about Bioshock Infinite's reality tears, which apparently use assets from games they abandoned.



CVG also spoke to Ken Levine, in this Q&A video.



VG247 report that the Humble Indie Bundle is now closed, it made over $2.1 million.



Bioware tell IndustryGamers that Dragon Age 2 DLC will continue to address fan feedback.



Dawn of War 2 will be adding Ultramarines DLC.



VG247 have a trailer of Risen 2: Dark Waters.



Show of hands readers. Who likes NASA? Who was sad to see the space shuttle retire?