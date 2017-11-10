AMD's Threadripper 1900X processor is on sale for $450

AMD launched its third and least expensive Threadripper processor, the 1900X, at the end of August for $550. That's still the price two and a half months later, though it's on sale today at Amazon for $450.

The Threadripper 1900X is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4GHz turbo clock, along with a 4.2GHz XFR range for short-term performance boosts. It also has 20MB of cache.

Compared to the cheaper Ryzen 7 1800X, the Threadripper 1900X is a bit of a tough sell. Both have the same number of cores and threads, and the Ryzen 7 1800X consumes less power. So why go with the Threadripper part?

The Ryzen 7 1800X is slightly slower with a 3.6GHz base clock and 4GHz turbo clock, along with a 4.1GHz XFR frequency. It also has less L3 cache at 16MB, and supports dual-channel memory, whereas Threadripper supports quad-channel memory.

If any or all of that sways you towards Threadripper, and specifically the 1900X, you can find it on sale here. And if not, the Ryzen 7 1800X is also on sale, for $400 at Amazon and Newegg. If you're lucky enough to live near a Micro Center, you can pick it up in-store for $350.

