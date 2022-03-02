AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is set to launch in March

Audio player loading…

AMD is set to launch the Ryzen 7 5800X3D as soon as the end of March, otherwise known as this month. This would fit with AMD’s earlier statement that mentioned a spring 2022 launch.

The leak comes from Greymon55 and their words have proven to be accurate when it comes to AMD hardware in the past. They report that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D “has been shipped and will probably be on the market by the end of this month.”

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D includes 64MB of vertically stacked cache on top of the 32MB of a base 5800X. This gives it a total of 96MB of L3 cache. AMD discussed some of the technical details of its 3D stacking technology at the ISSCC conference last week.

It’s an 8 core/16 thread CPU with a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 4.5GHz. Although its boost clock is lower than the 4.7GHz of the regular Ryzen 7 5800X, AMD claims the 5800X3D can deliver up to an additional 15% performance over the regular 5800X. The TDP remains the same at 105W.

It’s that TDP that's probably the reason we’ll be seeing just an 8-core 3D chip and not a 5900X3D or 5950X3D. AMD needs to keep the 5800X3D inside a 105W TDP (or 142W peak). As the 5800X3D is already downclocked, adding the extra cache to a 5900X or 5950X would require even more downclocking, therefore negating the benefits of adding the cache in the first place.

An eight core CPU sits in the current gaming sweet spot, so the 5800X is the obvious choice to receive the V-Cache treatment, as its games that usually benefit from fast and low latency cache.

We’ve talked about the 5800X3D just a couple of days ago. Gigabyte is the first vendor to release its 5800X3D supporting BIOS. This is a further indication that the launch of the 5800X3D is imminent. The technology is certainly exciting, but will it transfer into real world performance? It will go up against Intel’s Core i9 12900KS, complete with 5.5GHz boost clock. It’s set to be an interesting battle. We’ll find out which of these CPUs will take the gaming crown in just a few short weeks.