AMD releases GPU drivers (64-bit only) optimized for the Fallout 76 beta

Reclamation Day for PC players is right around, with Fallout 76 being available to beta test on PC starting October 30. As that draws near, you can prep your system with a new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition driver release, version 18.10.2, provided you're running a Radeon-based graphics card of course.

For those of you who are running on Radeon hardware, the new driver is optimized for the upcoming beta. It also purportedly fixes the following two issues:

Some Vulkan API games may experience a crash on game launch.

On multi GPU enabled system configurations Assassin's Creed Odyssey may experience a random game exit when adaptive anti-aliasing is enabled and the game is restarted.

There are still a few known issues that AMD is working to sort out, and that are not addressed by the the 18.10.2 driver release. They include:

Strange Brigade may experience an application hang when playing with DirectX 12 API enabled.

When using Radeon Overlay on system configurations with the latest Windows10 October 2018 Update some users may experience intermittent instability or game crashes.

Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle.

One thing you may notice when hitting up AMD's driver page is that support for 32-bit operating systems seems to have disappeared. The last Adrenalin driver release to support 32-bit OSes was 18.9.3 WHQL. Nvidia did the same thing last year.

This shouldn't have a big impact on gamers. The latest Steam hardware and software survey shows that only 0.29 percent of Steam gamers are running a 32-bit version of Windows 10. As for previous versions of Windows in 32-bit form, just 0.06 percent are on Windows 8.1, 1.63 percent on Windows 7, and 0.13 percent on Windows XP. That's just over 2 percent, with the catch-all "other" category accounting for 0.09 percent combined for 64-bit and 32-bit OSes.

Head here to grab the latest AMD driver package.