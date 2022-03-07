Ambitious action-RPG Forspoken has been delayed by five months

Audio player loading…

Forspoken, the next action-RPG from Square Enix, has been delayed by five months.

Originally set to release on May 24, a new announcement on the game's Twitter page has revealed it will now release on October 11, 2022.

"Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us," the statement read. "To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can't wait for you to experience Frey's journey this fall."

Forspoken will follow Frey Holland, a young woman who is suddenly flung from her home in New York City to a fantasy world with dragons and magic that she can wield both in combat and to traverse the nightmarish terrain. It's a fun premise, one that I'm worried may be bogged down by overly-ambitious gameplay. But what I've seen from trailers and our virtual preview look interesting, and a few months to add extra polish to a game is rarely a bad thing.