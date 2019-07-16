Amazon Prime Day Australian deals: PCs, games, components

Amazon Prime Day is winding up in Australia, but that doesn't mean it's over. While most of the deals shipped by Amazon AU have finished up, this year antipodeans have access to a large swathe of Amazon US deals. Do the deals ever end? Technically, yes. All deals must end, that's a rule of life. But then, somewhere else in the world, new deals bloom.

That means it'll be worth keeping an eye on this page for a while yet: until 5pm AEST on Wednesday to be precise. As of very early Wednesday morning it's slim pickings in the PC space, but we'll keep an eye out for Lightning Deals and the like.

So without further ado, here is the best of what's left. For details on how to get Amazon Prime if you don't have it already, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Amazon - the best deals right now

If you're just window-shopping right now, here are the best deals currently available at Amazon. It's worth a look because you don't necessarily have to wait for Prime Day to save money on PC kit.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day PC deals: Is Prime Day just Amazon?

No, actually. While Amazon Prime Day is the name of the event itself, most other online retailers like to take advantage of the fact people are looking to spend money on tech. In the US, retailers like NewEgg, Walmart, BestBuy and loads more have historically had their own sales on PC gear – although because Prime Day is still a relatively new concept in Australia, only a handful of local retailers initiated their own parallel sales last year. That said, we'll be keeping an eye on all online PC retailers with sales around Prime Day, and calling out the best PC gaming deals wherever we find them.

And while Prime Day is a 48 hour sale (or 65, counting our access to US deals), some other retailers are likely to offer savings all week. Keep an eye on PC Gamer for any emerging sales.

Amazon Prime Day PC deals: How to access them

To take advantage of Prime Day you have to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not yet, you can still take advantage of the deals by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial. You won't need to pay the $59/year fee, and you'll still be eligible to get the exclusive deals. (And on some deals, that discount may even be big enough to pay for the Prime membership itself.)

Prime gives you free delivery on all eligible Amazon purchases while you hold a membership, and you also get access to services such as Prime Video, which is nice. It isn't Netflix nice, but it's just fine. The Expanse is on there, which is badass.

