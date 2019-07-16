Amazon Prime Day Australian deals: PCs, games, components

Amazon Prime Day is winding up in Australia, but that doesn't mean it's over. While most of the deals shipped by Amazon AU have finished up, this year antipodeans have access to a large swathe of Amazon US deals. Do the deals ever end? Technically, yes. All deals must end, that's a rule of life. But then, somewhere else in the world, new deals bloom.
That means it'll be worth keeping an eye on this page for a while yet: until 5pm AEST on Wednesday to be precise. As of very early Wednesday morning it's slim pickings in the PC space, but we'll keep an eye out for Lightning Deals and the like.
So without further ado, here is the best of what's left. For details on how to get Amazon Prime if you don't have it already, scroll to the bottom of the page.
Amazon - the best deals right now
Best gaming laptop deals
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop FX504 | $1,501.34 (usually $1.735.75)
This fancy laptop boasts an i7-8750H, GTX 1050Ti, 15 inch 1080p screen and 8GB RAM.View Deal
Best headset deals
Razer Nari Essential Wireless headset | $105 (usually $149)
A dependable set of cans with THX spatial audio and an impressive 16-hour battery life.View Deal
HyperX Cloud Flight Headset | $145.88 (usually $184.20)
A wireless gaming headset with 2.4GHz wireless connection and "up to 30 hours of battery life". View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7 2019 Edition - White | $162.09 (usually $208.21)
Lossless wireless audio with "ultra-low latency and zero interference". 24 hour battery life, too.View Deal
Best mice deals
Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming Mouse | $56.72 (usually $71.45)
A stripped back powerhouse. 16,000dpi optical sensor, mechanical switches, and Chroma enabled RGB lighting shenanigans.
View Deal
Razer Naga Trinity | $89.14 (usually $116.91)
Boasts three interchangable side plates, and true 16,000 DPI optical sensor.View Deal
SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse | $81.04 (usually $114.78)
Well endowed in the RGB department, this gaming mouse boasts "TrueMove3 12,000 CPI" tech and mechanical switches.
View Deal
Best keyboard deals
Razer Huntsman Opto-Mechanical Keyboard | $162.09 (usually $230.65)
Uses "optical beam-based actuation" to work more quickly than other mechanical keyboards. Also has fancy lights.View Deal
Corsair K68 RGB Rapidfire Mechnical Keyboard | $129.67 (usually $158.79)
Not a huge discount, but worth it for the free shipping. It has RGB backlighting, and Cherry MX Speed mechnical keys.View Deal
Best memory deals
Ballistix Elite 16GB Kit | $170.19 (usually $241.37)
This 8GBx2 kit boasts speeds up to 3600 MT/s and is AMD Ryzen ready.View Deal
Best storage deals
WD Black 250GB SSD | $283.67 (usually $363.66)
A nice discount on one of our favourite SSDs. This is the low storage, 250GB model.View Deal
Amazon Prime Day PC deals: Is Prime Day just Amazon?
No, actually. While Amazon Prime Day is the name of the event itself, most other online retailers like to take advantage of the fact people are looking to spend money on tech. In the US, retailers like NewEgg, Walmart, BestBuy and loads more have historically had their own sales on PC gear – although because Prime Day is still a relatively new concept in Australia, only a handful of local retailers initiated their own parallel sales last year. That said, we'll be keeping an eye on all online PC retailers with sales around Prime Day, and calling out the best PC gaming deals wherever we find them.
And while Prime Day is a 48 hour sale (or 65, counting our access to US deals), some other retailers are likely to offer savings all week. Keep an eye on PC Gamer for any emerging sales.
Amazon Prime Day PC deals: How to access them
To take advantage of Prime Day you have to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not yet, you can still take advantage of the deals by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial. You won't need to pay the $59/year fee, and you'll still be eligible to get the exclusive deals. (And on some deals, that discount may even be big enough to pay for the Prime membership itself.)
Prime gives you free delivery on all eligible Amazon purchases while you hold a membership, and you also get access to services such as Prime Video, which is nice. It isn't Netflix nice, but it's just fine. The Expanse is on there, which is badass.
