Popular

Action game Wanted: Dead is being made by ex-Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive devs

By

Features a fair bit of dismemberment.

At the Tokyo Game Show, publisher 110 Industries announced several upcoming videogames. As well as extremely short teasers for sci-fi racer Red Goes Faster and mech game Vengeance is Mine, there was a trailer for third-person action game Wanted: Dead that included about 20 seconds of actual gameplay.

Set in a sci-fi Hong Kong where the synthetic workforce has been sidelined, you play a cyborg police officer who has been imprisoned for some reason—possibly related to her being part-synthetic, or maybe related to using a katana to dismember people, which is what she does for the rest of the trailer. Soundtracked by what sounds like Rob Zombie and a Wilhelm scream, it's a mix of over-the-shoulder shooting and gory limb-severing combat.

A second teaser showed a live-action in-universe cooking show, hosted by a TV chef who I think is played by Stefanie Joosten from Metal Gear Solid 5? It's odd, but maybe it'll make more sense in the context of the game.

Wanted: Dead is being developed by Soleil, and apparently the staff includes several ex-members of Team Ninja, with the teaser billing it as coming "From the makers of Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive, Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball".

Wanted: Dead is confirmed to be coming to PC, and has a release date of 2022.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
See comments