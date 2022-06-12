Abyssals is an underwater city builder that only slightly terrifies me

When we will learn that underwater civilisations never end well?

Nothing is more terrifying than the ocean. Sure, we have spiders, poison, heights, scorpions and my Mum when I haven't messaged her for two weeks, but the ocean is deeper, darker and scarier than all of those things combined. There's like 80% of the ocean that we know nothing about!

Well, if there's one thing videogames love doing, it's taking my fears and turning them into works of art. Art that I play through squinted eyes, too terrified to dedicate my full vision to my monitor. However, I think I'll have to make an exception for city builder Abyssals, one of the fantastic games shown at the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab).

It looks every bit as spooky as it does intriguing. Apparently, nobody learned their lesson when Bioshock's Rapture was a complete and utter disaster because Abyssals is all about having built a new life deep underwater on a new planet, following some unknown incident on Earth. There haven't exactly been a ton of resources to lay decent foundations though, which means this oceanic paradise is pretty barebones and oh-so fragile. 

You'll have to explore the ocean and all the dangers that come with it, hunting for resources you need to survive, expand and evolve. I'm a little frightened to find out exactly what those dangers are, especially if the end of the trailer is an indication of what's in store for me. But part of me is desperate to discover what's beyond the hundreds of red eyes glaring at me through the darkness.

Abyssals is set to release in early 2023. If exploring dark depths and surviving in an underwater society sounds up your alley, you can wishlist the game on Steam now.

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
