A new single-player Gwent game is in the works

It's a standalone experience and it should be out later this year.

Project Golden Nekker concept art
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
CD Projekt Red has a new Gwent game in the works, due to release sometime this year.

The currently-codenamed Project Golden Nekker is going to be a single-player, standalone version of the beloved card game (thanks, IGN). We already have one of those in the form of The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker, but Gwent comms lead Paweł Burza claims the two won't share many similarities.

"It's not another Witcher Tales but something different," he said. "We're aiming to provide a captivating single-player experience for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent." Burza doesn't exactly say how this new game will differ from Thronebreaker, but it looks like it'll be another story-driven endeavour.

Project Golden Nekker was briefly mentioned during a Gwent roadmap stream in December 2021, with a few snippets of concept art being shown. There's only one new bit of art to peep with today's announcement for a new barbarian card. Apart from that, things are still being kept awfully vague. CDPR says there's nothing else they can share with me right now, so looks like we'll have to wait for when the team is ready to show us a little more.

