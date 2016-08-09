38 beautiful 4K wallpapers for your desktop
Look at your desktop. It's so bland. So boring. It's time you spruced the place up a bit. And it just so happens we've put together a collection of high-res PC game art for that very purpose. Each of these 4K (3840x2160) images is set to a desktop-friendly 16:9 aspect ratio, and they're all lossless PNGs too, because nobody likes compression artefacts. Enjoy.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Star Wars Battlefront
Firewatch
EVE Online
No Man's Sky
Fallout 4
Grand Theft Auto V
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Child of Light
Fallout: New Vegas
Dishonored
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Broken Age
The Division
Fallout 3
Watch Dogs 2
Hitman
Mirror's Edge Catalyst
Titanfall 2
Alien: Isolation
Mass Effect 3
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Prey
BioShock Infinite
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Assassin's Creed Syndicate
Street Fighter V
Final Fantasy XIII
Unravel
Dirt Rally
Crysis 2
Dead Space 2
Doom
Far Cry 4
Resident Evil 7
Scalebound
Batman: Arkham City
