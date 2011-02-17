And in other PC Gaming news...

Did you see the Dead Island trailer? Did you see it? It's the saddest and slow-motionest zombie flick you'll ever watch. Until earlier today I mostly found zombies funny, but now I know otherwise, and in the process have become very excited about a game I previously barely knew existed. But that's PC gaming, you never know what's going to jump out at you next.

The Dead Island trailer may have been sad, but not as tragic as the end of Tom's Minecraft diary . If you haven't read it all yet, go back and take a look, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Anyhow, that's enough chat. We all know what you came here for: your latest hit of sweet, hot PC gaming news. We've got the goods, get them below.



Half Life 1 models now work in Garry's Mod .

The UK Games Development scene can still grow according to UKIE

The latest WoW hotfixes increase guild XP for raid boss kills, and also loads of other stuff.

There's a Deus Ex: Human Revolution comic , but Deus Ex creator Warren Spector didn't write this one.

He's writing this one instead.

Bulletstorm is now available to pre-order on Steam .

Watch a man teabagging sheep in the first, and possibly last Minecraft frag movie .

Check out the trailer for Back to the Future: Episode 2.

Blizzard say the cease and desist action they took against the World of StarCraft modder was all a misunderstanding .

A psychological study has shown that Peggle and Bejewelled can help in instances of clinical depression .

Today in the office, Rich played "picking something up from the post office" and Team Fortress 2. Tom and Graham got stuck into some massive robo-death in Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance, and I sat around watching the Dead Island trailer on a loop, trying to imagine the perfect zombie survival game. What do you think it'd be like?