Yes, you are seeing that video right, do not adjust your monitors. For some reason Snoop Dogg is presenting a video guide to how to survive in the Wasteland of id Software's Rage. In this first video he offers his seven bare necessities to surviving the apocalypse, in the second he offers up his opinions on Rage's arsenal. There's really not much I can add here, any jokes I could crack are redundant in the face of such unrelenting weirdness. Thanks to Tom's Hardware for this incredible find.

Check inside for the second video and a selection of PC gaming news. Sadly not presented by Snoop Dogg.

As promised, here's part two.

Man, my job is weird .



Joystiq report that Richard Garriott has won his lawsuit against NCSoft, after they appealed the previous decision.



Eurogamer report that the Saints Row 3 character creator is being released in advance, and some users will have access to it right now.



Blizzard talk to Gamefront about why Diablo 3 doesn't allow mods.



Joystiq let us know the Dungeon Siege 3: Treasures of the Sun DLC is out.



Rumour: CVG say Just Cause 3 is in the works for 2012.

What's the most bizarre celebrity gaming endorsement you've ever seen readers?