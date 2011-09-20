Tim has been laughing at this video of bugs in Fifa 12's player impact engine ever since he posted it earlier. He's watched it four or five times today already and descended into fits of giggles every time. So here it is again, so those joining us from across the pond can enjoy the players falling over each other and flying through the air like demented jellymen.
Check inside for a selection of stumbling, uncoordinated PC gaming news.
- PC Gamer's Tom Francis has been making an indie game called Gunpoint , and here are the first proper screenshots.
- DICE's Karl Magnus Troedsson tells Eurogamer he wants DICE to work on other games besides Battlefield, although that doesn't mean he's confirming a new Mirror's Edge.
- TechCrunch report that hackers have removed Deus Ex: Human Revolution's in game advertising .
- DSO Gaming say that Deus Ex: Human Revolution's Missing Link DLC will be five hours long.
- Here's the Tokyo Game Show trailer for Bioshock Infinite . It's mostly things we've seen before, but this time in Japanese!
- Eurogamer reveal that Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7, will be out on the 18th of November.
Readers! What's the most hilarious bug you've ever encountered in a game?