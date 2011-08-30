I love Adam Jensen's apartment. If you look around it carefully, you can see his entire character subtly explained; his attempts to read up on his implants, his growing obsession with building clocks and, saddest of all, the smashed mirror with a little post it note attached to let us know that this isn't the first time Jensen has lashed out at his own reflection. It's one of the most characterful locations I've ever visited in a game.

The maker of this video (sent to us by Andreas Varotsis ) took a slightly more... frivolous approach than I did. While I was moved emotionally, he knocked out his landlady and stuffed her in a hidden compartment while playing loud music. Both are valid choices. That's Deus Ex.

Readers! What's the craziest thing you've done in Deus Ex? (please flag spoilers, some of us haven't finished yet)

And then Tom went to China.